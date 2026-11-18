"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Video: Sam and The Pink Notes Perform YELLOW RAMBLER on Jimmy Kimmel Live
John Mulaney helped his stepfather-in-law's dreams come true with the television debut.
By: Rachel Stone
Sam and The Pink Notes made their television debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the ABC late-night program hosted and executive produced by Jimmy Kimmel, performing Yellow Rambler.
John Mulaney helped his stepfather-in-law's dreams come true with the television debut.
Jimmy Kimmel Live is an Emmy-nominated late-night talk show on ABC.
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