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Sam and The Pink Notes made their television debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the ABC late-night program hosted and executive produced by Jimmy Kimmel, performing Yellow Rambler.

John Mulaney helped his stepfather-in-law's dreams come true with the television debut.

Jimmy Kimmel Live is an Emmy-nominated late-night talk show on ABC.

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