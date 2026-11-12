My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Video: STAR WARS 50th Anniversary on Good Morning America
Anniversary merchandise includes toys, apparel and exclusive LEGO sets.
By: Rachel Stone
STAR WARS will mark its 50th anniversary in 2027, and a Good Morning America segment outlined how fans can celebrate the franchise's milestone.
The anniversary lineup includes new collectibles, toys and apparel, along with exclusive LEGO STAR WARS sets.
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