Video: STAR WARS 50th Anniversary on Good Morning America

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STAR WARS will mark its 50th anniversary in 2027, and a Good Morning America segment outlined how fans can celebrate the franchise's milestone.

The anniversary lineup includes new collectibles, toys and apparel, along with exclusive LEGO STAR WARS sets.

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