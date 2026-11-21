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A new compilation for STAR TREK: PICARD collects the returns of characters from Star Trek: The Next Generation, spotlighting the reunions that brought the original ensemble back into the series on Paramount+.

The montage features Jonathan Frakes as William Riker, Brent Spiner as Data and Lore, Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi, Michael Dorn as Worf, Gates McFadden as Beverly Crusher and LeVar Burton as Geordi La Forge. It also includes John de Lancie as Q, Jonathan Del Arco as Hugh and Wil Wheaton as Wesley Crusher, along with Whoopi Goldberg as Guinan, Michelle Forbes as Ro Laren and Daniel Davis as Professor James Moriarty.

Scenes in the footage include Data asking Picard to end his consciousness, with the line "Mortality gives meaning to human life, captain." Troi introduces Dr. Soji Asha to Picard, and Worf vows to find Riker and bring him home. Wesley Crusher introduces himself with the words, "A long time ago, I was known as Wesley Crusher. But now I am a traveler of all of space and time." Guinan and Picard also share a reunion scene aboard a ship.

The clip arrives alongside earlier coverage of the series. As previously reported, the season three finale, titled "The Last Generation," featured Patrick Stewart's Jean-Luc Picard boarding a Borg Cube to rescue his son Jack, played by Ed Speleers. That season brought back much of the original TNG ensemble. STAR TREK: PICARD is streaming on Paramount+.

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