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Video: SNOOPY PRESENTS: 12 DAYS OF SNOOPY, Trying to Get There

The song features Kamasi Washington and Leon Bridges and appears on the Apple TV special's soundtrack.

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A lyric video for 'Trying to Get There,' a song by Kamasi Washington featuring Leon Bridges, has been shared from Apple TV's SNOOPY PRESENTS: 12 DAYS OF SNOOPY. The lyrics center on a narrator who doesn't know where to go but promises to get there, with lines about Santa's list and hoping not to get missed as Christmas draws near.

The track is one of several original songs created for the Peanuts holiday special. According to prior BroadwayWorld coverage, the special is the latest under the Snoopy Presents banner and finds the Peanuts kids on their best behavior while Snoopy lands on Santa's naughty list. With 12 days until Christmas, he sets out to prove he's not such a bad beagle after all.

Washington is identified as a Grammy Award winner, and Bridges as a Grammy Award winner as well, in that coverage. The special is scored by Emmy Award-nominated composer Jeff Morrow and also features original music from John Legend, whose 'Get Ready' was produced by Raphael Saadiq, and Laufey, who performs a holiday classic.

The soundtrack lists 'Trying To Get There' as track seven, between 'Day Two Troubles' and 'Snoopy Claus.' The full special and the soundtrack are both slated for release on November 13, when SNOOPY PRESENTS: 12 DAYS OF SNOOPY premieres globally on Apple TV.

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