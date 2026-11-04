Video: SNOOPY PRESENTS: 12 DAYS OF SNOOPY Trailer, Naughty List

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Snoopy lands on the naughty list in the official trailer for SNOOPY PRESENTS: 12 DAYS OF SNOOPY, the new Peanuts holiday special coming to Apple TV. The trailer carries the tagline, "Even good dogs have naughty days," and spotlights brand-new songs from John Legend, Kamasi Washington, Leon Bridges, and Laufey.

According to prior BroadwayWorld coverage, the special is the latest under the Snoopy Presents banner. The Peanuts kids are on their best behavior, but Snoopy has ended up on Santa's naughty list. With just 12 days until Christmas, he sets out to turn things around.

The four musical contributors are named in the trailer's description as providing original songs for the special. No further details on how the songs are used in the story were provided with the trailer.

SNOOPY PRESENTS: 12 DAYS OF SNOOPY premieres Friday, November 13, on Apple TV. It was announced as part of a holiday lineup that also includes FRAGGLE ROCK: A HOLIDAY GIFT, along with free streaming windows for several classic Peanuts films. Read BroadwayWorld's earlier coverage of the holiday slate.

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