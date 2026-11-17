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A new official trailer for SEIZED previews an HBO Max project built around the police raid on the Marion County Record. The preview carries the tagline 'Small town, big scandal,' and frames the raid as the event that turns a local newspaper into the center of a national fight over freedom of the press.

SEIZED premieres December 1 on HBO Max. The streaming platform describes itself as a global service from Skydance that carries scripted programming, movies, documentaries, true crime, adult animation, and live sports and news where available. It houses brands including HBO, Warner Bros., Max Originals, and DC.

SEIZED joins several other recent HBO Max titles that have received trailers. THE HOTLINE, which looks at overdose through the work of Never Use Alone, premieres November 18, while THE BUFFALO MIRACLE is set for November 24.

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