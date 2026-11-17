"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Video: SEIZED Trailer Previews HBO Max Press Freedom Story
The project centers on a small-town newspaper raided by police and the national debate that follows.
A new official trailer for SEIZED previews an HBO Max project built around the police raid on the Marion County Record. The preview carries the tagline 'Small town, big scandal,' and frames the raid as the event that turns a local newspaper into the center of a national fight over freedom of the press.
SEIZED premieres December 1 on HBO Max. The streaming platform describes itself as a global service from Skydance that carries scripted programming, movies, documentaries, true crime, adult animation, and live sports and news where available. It houses brands including HBO, Warner Bros., Max Originals, and DC.
SEIZED joins several other recent HBO Max titles that have received trailers. THE HOTLINE, which looks at overdose through the work of Never Use Alone, premieres November 18, while THE BUFFALO MIRACLE is set for November 24.
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