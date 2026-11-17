"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Video: Robert Pattinson Revealed as the Next James Bond on GMA
The reveal makes Pattinson the seventh actor to take on the role of 007.
By: Rachel Stone
Robert Pattinson was revealed as the seventh James Bond on Monday, an announcement covered on Good Morning America. The reveal capped a blockbuster year for the movie star.
The reveal places Pattinson in the role of 007, making him the seventh actor to take on the part.
Good Morning America covered the news in a segment titled "007's big reveal: Robert Pattinson to take on iconic James Bond role."
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