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Robert Pattinson was revealed as the seventh James Bond on Monday, an announcement covered on Good Morning America. The reveal capped a blockbuster year for the movie star.

The reveal places Pattinson in the role of 007, making him the seventh actor to take on the part.

Good Morning America covered the news in a segment titled "007's big reveal: Robert Pattinson to take on iconic James Bond role."

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