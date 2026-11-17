"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Video: Rob Lowe Discusses THE OUTSIDER on Good Morning America
The documentary draws on interviews with Lowe and the people closest to him.
By: Rachel Stone
Rob Lowe talked about his new documentary, THE OUTSIDER, during an appearance on Good Morning America.
The documentary features intimate interviews with Lowe and those closest to him, exploring the defining moments of his life and career.
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