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A teaser for the second season of PRESUMED INNOCENT has been released by Apple TV, previewing a new case for the crime thriller. The tagline attached to the preview reads, "New season. New case. New lies." Season two is set to stream on Apple TV beginning February 19.

The new season stars Rachel Brosnahan, Matthew Rhys, Courtney B. Vance, and Fiona Shaw. Brosnahan plays Leila Reynolds, who has just been handed her first murder case. The defendant, Jack Millman, played by Jack Reynor, wants only her as his attorney. Her husband, Julian Kessler, played by Rhys, is the prosecutor on the case, and Leila is soon fighting to keep her own secrets buried.

The season is based on Dissection of a Murder by Jo Murray. As previously reported by BroadwayWorld, the eight-episode anthology series comes from showrunner David E. Kelley, with Brosnahan also serving as an executive producer and Murray as a co-executive producer. The first two episodes are due to arrive together, followed by one new episode each Friday through April 2.

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