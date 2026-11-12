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Video: Owen Wilson Talks Learning Golf and STICK Season 2 on Live with Kelly and Mark

The actor spoke about learning golf and the second season of STICK.

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Owen Wilson discussed learning golf and the second season of STICK during a stop on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK. The conversation centered on his return to the golf-themed series and how he came to the sport.

Wilson spoke with hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos about the new season of STICK.

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