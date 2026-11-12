My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Video: Owen Wilson Talks Learning Golf and STICK Season 2 on Live with Kelly and Mark
The actor spoke about learning golf and the second season of STICK.
By: Rachel Stone
Owen Wilson discussed learning golf and the second season of STICK during a stop on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK. The conversation centered on his return to the golf-themed series and how he came to the sport.
Wilson spoke with hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos about the new season of STICK.
Recent Articles
Broadway news in your inbox
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode