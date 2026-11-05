Video: OOBAH: SCAMS FOR A BETTER TOMORROW Trailer on HBO Max

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A new official trailer for OOBAH: SCAMS FOR A BETTER TOMORROW previews the upcoming docu-comedy series, which carries the tagline 'Exposing the truth, one scam at a time.' The series premieres on November 22 on HBO and will stream on HBO Max.

The five-episode HBO Original comes from A24, Abso Lutely and Central. It stars filmmaker Oobah Butler, known for viral stunts that include creating London's number one-rated fake restaurant. His earlier work includes The Great Amazon Heist and Vice's Life Hacks, according to prior BroadwayWorld coverage.

In the series, Butler sets his sights on the world's biggest industries and most powerful institutions. To infiltrate the worlds of wine, wellness, royalty and more, he hatches increasingly audacious schemes that involve gaming online reviews, assuming made-up personas and launching fake companies with entirely bogus backstories.

Additional details about the premiere and the production can be found in BroadwayWorld's earlier report on the series, which lists the Sunday, November 22 premiere at 11 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

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