Video: Michael B. Jordan Shares THE THOMAS CROWN AFFAIR Trailer

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Michael B. Jordan unveiled an exclusive first look at the trailer for THE THOMAS CROWN AFFAIR on TODAY, accompanied by a special message from the star. The film is a remake of the 1968 heist movie of the same name.

Jordan directs, produces, and stars in the project. The cast also includes Kenneth Branagh, Adria Arjona, Lily Gladstone, Danai Gurira, and Pilou Asbæk. The screenplay is credited to Drew Pearce and Jason Hall, with story credit going to Alan R. Trustman and Drew Pearce, based on a screenplay by Trustman.

Amazon MGM Studios presents the film, which is an Outlier Society, Atlas Entertainment, and Toberoff production. It is set to open in theaters March 5, 2027. The film is described as a heist thriller in which the most dangerous man in the room is the one nobody is watching.

The trailer follows a teaser poster and teaser trailer for the film. BroadwayWorld previously covered the release of the teaser trailer for THE THOMAS CROWN AFFAIR.

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