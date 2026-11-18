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Lainey Wilson offered a preview of the 2026 CMA Awards during a conversation with Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts. The discussion marked the 60th anniversary of the CMA Awards.

Wilson and Roberts spoke about the milestone as the awards show approaches.

Wilson, the reigning CMA entertainer of the year, is set to honor Dolly Parton with a special opening tribute at this year's ceremony. She spoke about the planned tribute in a preview of Roberts' special, "Darius, Dolly & 60 Years of Celebration: Countdown to the CMAs with Robin Roberts," which aired Tuesday on GMA. The full special aired Tuesday night at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.

"No amount of honoring will be enough for that lady," Wilson told Roberts, speaking of Parton's impact on the genre and on her personally.

Wilson is hosting the 60th Annual CMA Awards for the third time. The ceremony takes place Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, airing live on ABC and Disney+ at 8 p.m. ET. Performers include Taylor Swift, Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Kacey Musgraves and Cody Johnson.

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