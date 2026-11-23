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A new trailer for Season 2 of LIL KEV, the adult animated series on Paramount+ inspired by Kevin Hart's childhood in 1990s Philadelphia, opens with a news report on a slow-speed chase in a stolen police car. The reporter says the youth behind the wheel has been identified as 12-year-old Kevin Hart.

The footage moves from the chase to a stern warning from Kev's mother, who says, "KEVIN DARNELL HART, I WILL BEAT YOUR NATURAL BLACK BEHIND from here to Tallahassee and back again." Later scenes place Kev in a facility, where he tells another character, "The youth is having a spelling bee. When I win, the warden will let me out early."

All ten episodes of Season 2 are set to stream on Paramount+ on December 9. Set in 1993 North Philadelphia, the series follows twelve-year-old Kev as his ambition and imagination fuel one scheme after another, and the new season deals with the fallout from a rash act that lands him in the juvenile justice system. Guest stars announced for the season include Chris Rock, George Lopez, Maria Bamford, Wallace Shawn, Rob Corddry and Donnie Simpson.

More on the season's guest lineup and premiere plans is available in the earlier BroadwayWorld report on LIL KEV Season Two.

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