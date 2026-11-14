Video: Joseph Zada Surprises Superfan Who Missed Him by 4 Minutes on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW

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HUNGER GAMES star Joseph Zada surprised a viral superfan who missed meeting him by just four minutes during an appearance on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW.

THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW is the daytime program hosted by Jennifer Hudson, with local airtimes and studio ticket information listed on the show's website.

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