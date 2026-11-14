 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Video: Joseph Zada Surprises Superfan Who Missed Him by 4 Minutes on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW

Zada surprised a viral superfan who missed meeting him by four minutes.

By:


HUNGER GAMES star Joseph Zada surprised a viral superfan who missed meeting him by just four minutes during an appearance on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW.

THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW is the daytime program hosted by Jennifer Hudson, with local airtimes and studio ticket information listed on the show's website.

Recent Articles
THE HUNGER GAMES Films to Stream Free on Fandango Before New Release
10/15/2026
Goldie Hawn on Family as the Answer to 'Real Joy'
Goldie Hawn on Family as the Answer to 'Real Joy'
11/10/2026
Goldie Hawn Recalls Meeting Elvis Presley, Names Her Most Fun Film
Goldie Hawn Recalls Meeting Elvis Presley, Names Her Most Fun Film
11/10/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $60
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
More Hot Shows Discounts