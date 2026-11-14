"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Video: Joseph Zada Surprises Superfan Who Missed Him by 4 Minutes on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW
Zada surprised a viral superfan who missed meeting him by four minutes.
By: Rachel Stone
HUNGER GAMES star Joseph Zada surprised a viral superfan who missed meeting him by just four minutes during an appearance on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW.
THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW is the daytime program hosted by Jennifer Hudson, with local airtimes and studio ticket information listed on the show's website.
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