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Video: Jean Chatzky Shares Money-Saving Tips on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK

The segment was part of Less Is More Week.

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Jean Chatzky shared tips on cutting costs and saving more money during an appearance on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK. The segment was part of the show's Less Is More Week and was titled Make More, Spend Less.

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