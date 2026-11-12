My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Video: Jean Chatzky Shares Money-Saving Tips on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK
The segment was part of Less Is More Week.
By: Rachel Stone
Jean Chatzky shared tips on cutting costs and saving more money during an appearance on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK. The segment was part of the show's Less Is More Week and was titled Make More, Spend Less.
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