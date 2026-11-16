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Video: Jane Lynch on GLEE Reboot, Catherine O'Hara on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW

Lynch appeared in conversation with host Jennifer Hudson.

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Jane Lynch appeared on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW, where she spoke with host Jennifer Hudson about a GLEE reboot, remembered Catherine O'Hara, and celebrated five years of marriage.

The segment touched on a possible return to GLEE, a remembrance of O'Hara, and Lynch's fifth anniversary.

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