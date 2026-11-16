"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Video: Jane Lynch on GLEE Reboot, Catherine O'Hara on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW
Lynch appeared in conversation with host Jennifer Hudson.
By: Rachel Stone
Jane Lynch appeared on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW, where she spoke with host Jennifer Hudson about a GLEE reboot, remembered Catherine O'Hara, and celebrated five years of marriage.
The segment touched on a possible return to GLEE, a remembrance of O'Hara, and Lynch's fifth anniversary.
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