Video: IT'S FLORIDA, MAN Season 3 Trailer Previews HBO Max Return

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A new official trailer for IT'S FLORIDA, MAN Season 3 sets a December 4 premiere on HBO Max. The preview is built around a single line of copy: 'Live life, have fun, f it.'

The materials for the season do not list a cast, creative team, episode count, or plot synopsis, so the trailer's tagline and the confirmed premiere date are the main details on offer. No additional credits or storylines have been confirmed for this release.

HBO Max describes itself as a global streaming platform from Skydance that carries scripted programming, movies, documentaries, true crime, adult animation, and live sports and news where available. The service houses brands including HBO, Warner Bros., Max Originals, DC, and Harry Potter, along with series such as Friends and The Big Bang Theory.

Other recent HBO Max titles previewed with trailers include THE HOTLINE, which premieres November 18, and THE BUFFALO MIRACLE, set for November 24.

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