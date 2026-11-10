My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Video: IT'S FLORIDA, MAN Season 3 Trailer Previews HBO Max Return
The third season is set to stream on HBO Max with a trailer built around a single tagline.
A new official trailer for IT'S FLORIDA, MAN Season 3 sets a December 4 premiere on HBO Max. The preview is built around a single line of copy: 'Live life, have fun, f it.'
The materials for the season do not list a cast, creative team, episode count, or plot synopsis, so the trailer's tagline and the confirmed premiere date are the main details on offer. No additional credits or storylines have been confirmed for this release.
HBO Max describes itself as a global streaming platform from Skydance that carries scripted programming, movies, documentaries, true crime, adult animation, and live sports and news where available. The service houses brands including HBO, Warner Bros., Max Originals, DC, and Harry Potter, along with series such as Friends and The Big Bang Theory.
Other recent HBO Max titles previewed with trailers include THE HOTLINE, which premieres November 18, and THE BUFFALO MIRACLE, set for November 24.
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