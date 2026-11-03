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Video: HIGH COUNTRY Season 2 Trailer Sets Houseboat Murder Case

Detective Andie Whitford investigates a double murder tied to the Brokenridge community.

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A double murder aboard a houseboat on drought-stricken Lake Eildon drives the story in the official trailer for HIGH COUNTRY Season 2, which is now streaming on Hulu. The footage previews a new investigation for Detective Andie Whitford in the Victorian High Country.

According to the season description, the story picks up nine months after Whitford closed the Artemis case. The houseboat killings pull her into a new inquiry that spirals across the region and exposes the tangled relationships, industries and buried secrets of the Brokenridge community.

The trailer sets up the central case and the setting, with the lake's drought conditions forming the backdrop for the murders. The season follows Whitford as the investigation widens beyond the initial crime scene and into the wider Brokenridge community.

HIGH COUNTRY Season 2 is available to stream on Hulu now.

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