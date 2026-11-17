"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Video: Guitarricadelafuente Performs on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW
The musician performed on the daytime talk program.
By: Rachel Stone
Guitarricadelafuente performed on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW, taking the stage for a musical segment on the daytime talk program hosted by Jennifer Hudson.
The program has recently featured a run of music and entertainment guests, including Doja Cat, who spoke with Hudson about love, jealousy, and personal growth as the themes behind her new album VIE.
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