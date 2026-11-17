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Guitarricadelafuente performed on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW, taking the stage for a musical segment on the daytime talk program hosted by Jennifer Hudson.

The program has recently featured a run of music and entertainment guests, including Doja Cat, who spoke with Hudson about love, jealousy, and personal growth as the themes behind her new album VIE.

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