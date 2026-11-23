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Florence Henderson, who would later become known as Carol Brady on THE BRADY BUNCH, performed the song The House I Live In from the Library of Congress during a 1960 edition of TODAY. The program was broadcasting from Washington, D.C. that morning.

The song was introduced with a spoken lead-in asking what America means. The host said, "I think you'll find the answer in the song that Florence sings for us in the Library of Congress right now." The lyrics Henderson sang referenced a grocer and butcher, children in a playground, faces of all races and religions, a workplace, and a small town or city. She concluded each verse with the line "That's America."

After the performance, the host remarked that it had been a long time since the halls of the Library of Congress had heard a sound like that.

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