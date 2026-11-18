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Samuel L. Jackson stars as Russell Lee Washington Jr. in the trailer for FRISCO KING, the original series from Taylor Sheridan. The show premieres December 18 on Paramount+ with two episodes, followed by new episodes every Friday.

In the footage, Jackson's character says, "What I do may be considered outside the law." Another character tells him New Orleans is not the same and that he needs to find a place with almost no crime. The advice is to try the suburbs, where no one will be looking for him, as long as he blends in. A debate over a minivan follows, and Jackson's character later explains his philosophy: "There's three kinds of people in this world. Givers, takers, and takeaway-ers." Asked what a takeaway-er is, he answers, "I take from the takers."

FRISCO KING follows seasoned New Orleans gangster Lee Washington as he lands in Frisco, Texas, and discovers a hustler's playground beneath the polished surface of American suburbia. He recruits an ambitious protégé, a loyal driver and a growing network of eccentric partners, turning small hustles into big business. Each new score raises the stakes, and as his influence grows, so do the risks. The series expands the TULSA KING universe and is written by Sheridan, with Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios producing, as previously reported by BroadwayWorld.

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