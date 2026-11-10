My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Video: FRAGGLE ROCK: A HOLIDAY GIFT Trailer Arrives on Apple TV
The new Fraggles holiday special is described as a new holiday tradition coming to the Rock.
A new holiday tradition is coming to the Rock in the official trailer for FRAGGLE ROCK: A HOLIDAY GIFT, a new special set to premiere on Apple TV on December 4. The preview offers a first look at the seasonal installment featuring the Fraggles.
According to prior BroadwayWorld coverage, FRAGGLE ROCK: A HOLIDAY GIFT is a new holiday special featuring The Jim Henson Company's musical Fraggles. The special is part of an Apple TV holiday lineup that also includes SNOOPY PRESENTS: 12 DAYS OF SNOOPY, which premieres Friday, November 13.
The same lineup includes free streaming windows for several classic Peanuts titles: It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, and A Charlie Brown Christmas. The new family film Way of the Warrior Kid, starring Chris Pratt and Linda Cardellini, is set to premiere on November 25.
The trailer description does not provide plot details, cast, or creative credits for the Fraggles special beyond the December 4 premiere date and the description of it as a new holiday tradition for the Rock.
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