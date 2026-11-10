 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Video: FRAGGLE ROCK: A HOLIDAY GIFT Trailer Arrives on Apple TV

The new Fraggles holiday special is described as a new holiday tradition coming to the Rock.

By:


A new holiday tradition is coming to the Rock in the official trailer for FRAGGLE ROCK: A HOLIDAY GIFT, a new special set to premiere on Apple TV on December 4. The preview offers a first look at the seasonal installment featuring the Fraggles.

According to prior BroadwayWorld coverage, FRAGGLE ROCK: A HOLIDAY GIFT is a new holiday special featuring The Jim Henson Company's musical Fraggles. The special is part of an Apple TV holiday lineup that also includes SNOOPY PRESENTS: 12 DAYS OF SNOOPY, which premieres Friday, November 13.

The same lineup includes free streaming windows for several classic Peanuts titles: It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, and A Charlie Brown Christmas. The new family film Way of the Warrior Kid, starring Chris Pratt and Linda Cardellini, is set to premiere on November 25.

The trailer description does not provide plot details, cast, or creative credits for the Fraggles special beyond the December 4 premiere date and the description of it as a new holiday tradition for the Rock.

Recent Articles
SNOOPY PRESENTS: 12 DAYS OF SNOOPY and FRAGGLE ROCK: A HOLIDAY GIFT to Debut on Apple TV
9/24/2026
Video: WAY OF THE WARRIOR KID Trailer Debuts on Apple TV
Video: WAY OF THE WARRIOR KID Trailer Debuts on Apple TV
10/27/2026
WAY OF THE WARRIOR KID Trailer and Key Art Released
WAY OF THE WARRIOR KID Trailer and Key Art Released
10/27/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $60
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
More Hot Shows Discounts