Video: FRAGGLE ROCK: A HOLIDAY GIFT Trailer Arrives on Apple TV

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A new holiday tradition is coming to the Rock in the official trailer for FRAGGLE ROCK: A HOLIDAY GIFT, a new special set to premiere on Apple TV on December 4. The preview offers a first look at the seasonal installment featuring the Fraggles.

According to prior BroadwayWorld coverage, FRAGGLE ROCK: A HOLIDAY GIFT is a new holiday special featuring The Jim Henson Company's musical Fraggles. The special is part of an Apple TV holiday lineup that also includes SNOOPY PRESENTS: 12 DAYS OF SNOOPY, which premieres Friday, November 13.

The same lineup includes free streaming windows for several classic Peanuts titles: It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, and A Charlie Brown Christmas. The new family film Way of the Warrior Kid, starring Chris Pratt and Linda Cardellini, is set to premiere on November 25.

The trailer description does not provide plot details, cast, or creative credits for the Fraggles special beyond the December 4 premiere date and the description of it as a new holiday tradition for the Rock.

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