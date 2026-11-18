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A new trailer for Season 9 of FBI TRUE previews cases that include a young girl who vanishes without a trace, an FBI agent who comes under fire, and a young farmer who goes missing in the Utah desert. The docuseries, which streams exclusively on Paramount+, goes beyond the headlines with the FBI agents who led these investigations.

The footage opens with the question, "Do you know where Dylan is now?" One agent describes evidence tied to a missing person, saying, "Dylan's phone data is all over that property." The agent recounts that a phone was recovered from a pond, and that the lab took it apart, located the data portion and replaced it. According to the agent, the last video on the device shows an individual wiping down a handgun covered in blood.

Another segment centers on the search for a missing 7-year-old girl who was walking home from school. An agent says there was no ransom call and nothing found, with no indication of where she might be, and adds that there was also fear about whether the person responsible would act again. A separate account comes from an agent who describes being struck by gunfire and deciding to return fire.

The trailer closes with an exchange in which one speaker asks, "You think Dylan's alive or dead?" and another replies, "I don't know. It doesn't look good, does it?" FBI TRUE returns to Paramount+ on December 1.

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