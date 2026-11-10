Video: Dara Leads DG and Big Deon Into a Trap on THE DROP

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up







A scene from the eighth episode of THE DROP: A SNOWFALL SAGA shows DG, played by Brandon Mychal Smith, and Big Deon, played by Quincy Chad, trailing Dara into an alley as they look for revenge. Dara, played by Aleyse Shannon, is leading the pair toward a trap they do not see coming.

THE DROP: A SNOWFALL SAGA follows SNOWFALL characters Wanda Bell, played by Gail Bean, and Leon Simmons, played by Isaiah John, as they try to reinvent themselves in 1990s Los Angeles. The setting is shaped by the fallout from the crack epidemic and the rise of West Coast rap. Wanda is driven by the belief that West Coast rap can reshape American culture, and she works to assemble what the series describes as a ragtag group of geniuses.

DG is Darryl Grant, a former D-boy who became a label owner. Wanda's internship with him creates opportunities but also deepens tensions between her and Leon, who has vowed to leave the streets and pursue his own atonement through a free legal clinic. Dara has previously appeared in the series in a dispute with the rapper Artillery over his lyrics, as covered in a sneak peek of the seventh episode.

All episodes of THE DROP: A SNOWFALL SAGA are available to stream on FX and Hulu.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone