My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Video: Dara Leads DG and Big Deon Into a Trap on THE DROP
The scene from the FX and Hulu series features Brandon Mychal Smith, Quincy Chad and Aleyse Shannon.
A scene from the eighth episode of THE DROP: A SNOWFALL SAGA shows DG, played by Brandon Mychal Smith, and Big Deon, played by Quincy Chad, trailing Dara into an alley as they look for revenge. Dara, played by Aleyse Shannon, is leading the pair toward a trap they do not see coming.
THE DROP: A SNOWFALL SAGA follows SNOWFALL characters Wanda Bell, played by Gail Bean, and Leon Simmons, played by Isaiah John, as they try to reinvent themselves in 1990s Los Angeles. The setting is shaped by the fallout from the crack epidemic and the rise of West Coast rap. Wanda is driven by the belief that West Coast rap can reshape American culture, and she works to assemble what the series describes as a ragtag group of geniuses.
DG is Darryl Grant, a former D-boy who became a label owner. Wanda's internship with him creates opportunities but also deepens tensions between her and Leon, who has vowed to leave the streets and pursue his own atonement through a free legal clinic. Dara has previously appeared in the series in a dispute with the rapper Artillery over his lyrics, as covered in a sneak peek of the seventh episode.
All episodes of THE DROP: A SNOWFALL SAGA are available to stream on FX and Hulu.
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