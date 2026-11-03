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Video: DARK MATTER Season 2 Finale, Jason and Blair Fight for the Box

The scene follows Jason and Blair's attempt to reach the world where the story started.

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Jason and Blair face an obstacle on the way to destroying the box in a new scene from the Season 2 finale of Dark Matter on Apple TV. To destroy it, the two characters need to make it back to the world where it all began, a task the scene's description notes is not as simple as it sounds.

Dark Matter is based on the best-selling novel by Blake Crouch and stars Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly. Alice Braga, Jimmi Simpson, Dako Okenyi, Oakes Fegley and Amanda Brugel also star. Season one followed Jason Dessen, a physicist, professor and family man who was abducted into an alternate version of his own life while walking home on the streets of Chicago, then tried to return to his reality amid the lives he could have lived. Season two picks up with the Dessens as they settle into a quiet life in a world that finally seems safe, until the unimaginable forces them to run once again.

Season 2 has also been covered on the series' official podcast, where Dayo Okeniyi and Alice Braga discussed the finale, including their characters' arcs and how the episode's action sequences and farewells came together with creator Blake Crouch and host Jacque Ben-Zekry.

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