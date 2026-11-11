My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Video: DANCE MOMS: A NEW ERA Season 3 Trailer Sets Hulu Premiere
The third season of the dance competition series is set to stream on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.
A new trailer for DANCE MOMS: A NEW ERA Season 3 previews the next chapter of the Hulu series, framing the season around new routines and new drama. The footage sets up the third season of the dance competition program, which is set to premiere on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ on December 3.
The official description for the season centers on three elements: a new season, new routines, and new drama. The source materials for the trailer do not list individual cast members, instructors, or choreographers for Season 3, so the preview itself serves as the primary indication of what viewers can expect when the episodes begin streaming.
DANCE MOMS: A NEW ERA is available through Hulu's series page, and the third season will be offered to subscribers of both Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ when it debuts on December 3.
The trailer adds to a run of recent Hulu programming previews. Earlier this fall, Hulu also released a clip from the second season of ALL'S FAIR, which streams new episodes on Wednesdays on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.
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