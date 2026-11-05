Video: Carrie Preston Names Meryl Streep Dream ELSBETH Guest Star

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Carrie Preston named Meryl Streep as her number One Dream guest star for ELSBETH in a balloon pop trivia game released by CBS. The Emmy Award winner burst confetti balloons, with the color of each determining which bowl of fan questions she drew from, and answered questions about the series, her wardrobe, and her favorite places in New York City.

Preston, who plays consent decree attorney Elsbeth Tascioni, explained that Elsbeth's wardrobe philosophy is wearing whatever comes out of the closet first. Asked about her own favorite coat, she pointed to one styled like a pack of Smarties. She also reflected on leading a CBS network series, expressing lifelong gratitude for the opportunity.

Asked for a favorite moment from the season, Preston chose welcoming Tracey Ullman back to play an entirely distinct second role. She pitched a classic mystery set inside a library as her dream case setting for future episodes. Looking ahead to next season, she praised the production team and called the cast and crew the best in television. She closed the game by naming The High Line as her favorite New York City park and landmark, citing its rotating art installations and urban landscaping.

ELSBETH, based on the character from THE GOOD WIFE and THE GOOD FIGHT, follows Elsbeth as she works with the NYPD alongside Captain C.W. Wagner, played by Wendell Pierce. As BroadwayWorld reported, Season 4 added Uzo Aduba and Tyne Daly as guest stars and Christine Ebersole in a recurring role as Elsbeth's mother. The season premiered on CBS on Thursday, October 8, and the series streams on Paramount+.

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