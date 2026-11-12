My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Video: Brothers Osborne Perform BORN AND RAISED HELL on The Tonight Show
Brothers Osborne appeared as the musical guest on the NBC late-night program.
By: Rachel Stone
Brothers Osborne performed "Born and Raised Hell" as the musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
The performance aired as part of the NBC late-night program, which broadcasts weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/10:35 p.m. CT and streams on Peacock.
The same week's episodes also featured a scripted soap opera sketch with Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller and Ariana Grande, which BroadwayWorld covered in De Niro, Stiller, Grande Star in Slow Clap Soap Opera Sketch.
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