"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Video: Beyoncé Sings IRREPLACEABLE in Spanish on TODAY
The 2007 TODAY Plaza performance included Spanish-language sections of the song.
By: Rachel Stone
Beyoncé surprised fans by singing parts of her hit IRREPLACEABLE in Spanish during a 2007 performance on the TODAY Plaza.
She performed a rendition of the song that included the Spanish-language sections.
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