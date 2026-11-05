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Video: BAD MONKEY Season 2 Trailer Brings Back Vince Vaughn

The Florida Keys crime comedy returns with a new original story and an expanded ensemble.

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Vince Vaughn returns as Andrew Yancy in the official season two trailer for BAD MONKEY, the Apple TV comedy set in the Florida Keys. The new season is set to premiere on Apple TV on December 2.

BAD MONKEY is based on Carl Hiaasen's New York Times bestselling novel and follows Yancy, a former Miami police detective who now works as a health inspector. In the first season, tourists fish a human arm out of the water, and Yancy sees a chance to prove it was murder and win his way back onto the force, provided he can get through a cast of Floridian oddballs and one bad monkey. Bill Lawrence is developer, executive producer, and showrunner, and Vaughn also serves as star and executive producer.

The season two cast includes Vaughn alongside L. Scott Caldwell, Rob Delaney, Meredith Hagner, Natalie Martinez, Alex Moffat, Michelle Monaghan, Ronald Peet, and Jodie Turner-Smith. John Ortiz appears as a special guest star, with Zach Braff, Ashley Nicole Black, Scott Glenn, and Charlotte Lawrence among the guest stars.

As previously reported, the 10-episode second season centers on an all-new original story. It debuts with one episode on Wednesday, December 2, 2026, followed by one new episode every Wednesday through February 3, 2027. In that story, Yancy witnesses the murder of Florida's finest fixer, and prior coverage also noted John Malkovich and Yvonne Strahovski as new additions to the cast.

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