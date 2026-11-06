Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Video: ALL'S FAIR Opens Emerald's Wig Room in Season 2 on Hulu
The clip focuses on a set tied to Emerald as the legal comedy's second season releases weekly episodes.
A look inside the character Emerald's wig room is the focus of a new ALL'S FAIR clip titled 'The Wig Room,' tied to the second season of the Hulu legal comedy. The footage takes viewers into the space described as Emerald's iconic wig room.
Season 2 of ALL'S FAIR is streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+, with new episodes arriving on Wednesdays. The series follows the attorneys of Grant, Ronson & Greene through a series of high-profile divorce cases, pairing courtroom storylines with the personal and professional entanglements of its characters, according to prior BroadwayWorld coverage.
The series stars Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Matthew Noszka and Cauã Reymond, with Sarah Paulson and Glenn Close. It is produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television, with Ryan Murphy and Kardashian among the executive producers. Season 2 picks up with new allegiances forming inside the firm as friendships are tested.
Hulu has been rolling out additional material around the season's return, including a look back at Season 1 costumes ahead of the Season 2 premiere.
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