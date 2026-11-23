"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Video: ALIEN: EARTH Tallies Xenomorph Kill Count on FX
The FX series follows Wendy and a group of tactical soldiers after a research vessel crashes to Earth.
A new FX compilation tallies the casualties from the xenomorphs' rampage through ALIEN: EARTH, tracking a body count that keeps climbing as the creatures tear through crews, civilians, and soldiers.
The series is created for television and executive produced by Noah Hawley. Its story begins when the mysterious deep space research vessel USCSS Maginot crash-lands on Earth. "Wendy," played by Sydney Chandler, and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet's greatest threat.
All episodes of ALIEN: EARTH are available to stream on Hulu, and the series airs on FX.
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