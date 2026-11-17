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Vanna White, the longtime letter-turner of Wheel of Fortune, talked with Jimmy Fallon about how she came to turn the letters on the show's puzzle board, then walked him through her signature move, known as "The Vanna." The segment aired on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon.

White also spoke about filming Wheel of Fortune in the same studio where Johnny Carson once taped. After discussing being chosen for the puzzle board, she demonstrated the letter-turning motion for Fallon so he could try it himself.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35pm ET/10:35c on NBC, and episodes stream on Peacock.

The visit follows a run of recent guests on the program. Taylor Kinney discussed shooting the 300th episode of Chicago Fire and gave Fallon a firefighter helmet, as previously reported by BroadwayWorld. Skyler Gisondo spoke about becoming a viral meme and working with Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller and Ariana Grande on Focker In-Law, and Meghann Fahy talked about moving to New York City and starring in The Good Daughter.

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