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A feature-length film adaptation of Stan Zimmerman's Right before I go. will star Vanessa Williams. The docudrama is written by Zimmerman and directed by Jonathan Prince.

The film is beginning principal photography in New York and features an ensemble that includes Michael Urie, Sherri Shepherd, Patrick Page, Wilson Cruz, Wendie Malick, Virginia Madsen, Barrett Foa, and others.

Adapted from Zimmerman's acclaimed stage play, the film weaves together scripted storytelling, actual suicide notes, and first-person testimony from suicide-attempt survivors in a powerful exploration of loss, connection, and hope.

Tony-nominated Broadway composer Andrew Lippa (The Addams Family, Big Fish) is creating the original score and theme song.

The stage play recently completed a run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and transferred to London's Soho Theatre for a limited engagement in September.

Kevin Surace of Witzend Productions is a producer of Right before I go. More information is available at www.RightBeforeIGo.com.

Photo Credit: Alexis Saint-Pete









Photo Credit: Alexis Saint-Pete

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