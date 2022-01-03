VIDEO: Watch Jonathan Groff in a New AND JUST LIKE THAT... Preview

A new preview for the upcoming episode of And Just Like That... shows a sneak peek at Jonathan Groff in a new role.

Groff plays a plastic surgery DOCTOR WHO meets with Anthony, played by Mario Cantone, and Carrie Bradshaw, Sarah Jessica Parker, in the new episode. Watch the preview below! The new episode will premiere Thursday, January 6, on HBO Max.

The new series has also featured Broadway names like Sara Ramírez, Ali Stroker, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Isabelle McCalla, Julie Halston, and more.

The ten-episode Max Original series And Just Like That..., from executive producer Michael Patrick King, will debut with two episodes on Thursday, December 9 on HBO Max. The following eight episodes will premiere weekly on subsequent Thursdays.

The Max Original And Just Like That..., the new chapter of the groundbreaking HBO series "Sex and the City," from executive producer Michael Patrick King, follows "Carrie" (Sarah Jessica Parker), "Miranda" (Cynthia Nixon) and "Charlotte" (Kristin Davis) as they navigate THE JOURNEY from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

The series also includes previously announced cast members Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson, and Evan Handler.