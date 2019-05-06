VIDEO: Lora Lee Gayer and Ann Harada Star in Musical/Film Hybrid NO ONE CALLED AHEAD

Apples and Oranges Studios, Judith Manocherian, and Streaming Musicals announce the release of their latest soundstage musical, No One Called Ahead, coming to your favorite device on June 13, 2019. Filmed as a hybrid between film and stage, No One Called Ahead launches for streaming at NoOneCalledAhead.com.

Watch the trailer below!

No One Called Ahead follows Ben as he seeks a weekend getaway but gets more than he bargained for when he begins to receive a series of visits from several astonishing women from the great beyond. This darkly comic romance with a contemporary pop-rock score explores how life can change in an instant. For this artist, alone in the woods with his LIFE ON THE LINE and his potential still undiscovered, the answer proves not what he expected.

Written by Paul Gordon (Jane Eyre, Emma, Daddy Long Legs), produced by Apples and Oranges Studios (An American in Paris, Memphis, HAIR, Emma), Judith Manocherian (The Prom, The Lifespan of a Fact, Once On This Island), and Streaming Musicals (Emma), No One Called Ahead features Justin Matthew Sargent (Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark, Rock of Ages), Lora Lee Gayer (Holiday Inn, Follies), Ann Harada (Avenue Q, Cinderella), Storm Lever (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, Freaky Friday), Morgan Weed (The Greatest Showman, American Psycho), and Pamela Winslow Kashani (Into the Woods, Beauty and the Beast). Tim Kashani directed the film, with scenic design by Dara Wishingrad, costume design by Daryl Stone, lighting design by Benjamin Weill, sound design by Julian Evans, choreography by Michele Lynch, and cinematography byNate Hochstetler.

For more information on No One Called Ahead, visit NoOneCalledAhead.com.





