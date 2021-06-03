VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs Appear in Netflix Music Series WE THE PEOPLE

Musicians and "Hamilton" stars Lin-Manuel Miranda and Daveed Diggs, alongside "Frozen" songwriters Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, wrote music for the upcoming Obamas-produced Netflix series "We The People."

The series will premiere on July 4th.

Combining music and animation to educate a new generation of young Americans about the power of the people, We the People is a series of 10 animated music videos that covers a range of basic U.S. civics lessons in not-so-basic ways.

Watch the trailer for the new Netflix series below!

Set to original songs performed by artists such as H.E.R., Janelle Monáe, Brandi Carlile, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Adam Lambert, Cordae, Bebe Rexha, KYLE, Andra Day, and poet Amanda Gorman, with a groundbreaking mix of animated styles - each episode of We the People is an exuberant call to action for everyone to rethink civics as a living, breathing thing and to reframe their understanding of what government and citizenship mean in a modern world.

Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez most recently wrote the acclaimed songs for "WandaVision" the hit TV series about superpower heroes living in suburbia. Robert, who is a double EGOT winner-Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, Tonys - has created the phenomenally successful "Avenue Q", "Book of Mormon" and "Frozen". Kristin has shared those awards, working with Robert on "Frozen", "Up Here", and "Coco", as well as collaborating with others on the musical, "In Transit".

Lin-Manuel Miranda is best known for creating "Hamilton" and "In The Heights"; Daveed Diggs won a Tony for his portrayal of Lafayette/Jefferson in "Hamilton," in addition to writing and performing his own music.

AFI DOCS will host the world premiere of We the People with a free screening event in the DOCS Talks section of the film festival, Thursday, June 24 at 8:00pm EDT.