VIDEO: Foo Fighters Perform 'Shame Shame' and 'Times Like These' on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

The new song will appear on their just-announced album Medicine at Midnight, which is out February 5, 2021.

Nov. 8, 2020  

Last night, Foo Fighters were the musical guest on Saturday Night Live. The band debuted their new singer "Shame Shame."

Watch the video below!

Foo Fighters also performed their 2002 track "Times Like These" which can be seen below!

