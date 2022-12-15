VIDEO: Discovery Channel Releases BATTLEBOTS Trailer

The world's premiere robot competition, "BattleBots," returns Thursday, January 5th at 8PM ET/PT on Discovery Channel.

In the fight capital of the world, Las Vegas, the most competitive field of combat robots ever assembled have come to wage war with one goal in mind: to qualify for the BattleBots World Championship VII.

Featuring 50 teams from across the globe, sparks fly and robots die in the iconic BattleBox arena at Caesars Entertainment Studios as teams vie for the sports top prize: The Giant Nut.

This year's select field features a host of brilliant new teams with meta breaking designs eagerly attempting to stand shoulder to shoulder with the returning legends of the sport.

Tensions will soar as fan-favorites including Witch Doctor, SawBlaze, Hydra, Hypershock, Minotaur, past champion and current Golden Bolt winner, End Game, and reigning World Champion Tantrum, take on the fiercest teams from Europe, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and South America, all slugging it out in a series of battles to the death.

Sportscaster Chris Rose, and former UFC Fighter Kenny Floria return to "BattleBots" to lead the action, giving their famous play-by-play and color analysis, while Faruq Tauheed returns as the Ring Announcer to get everyone in the arena, and at home, into the fighting spirit.

Watch the new trailer here: