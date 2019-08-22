VIDEO: Adam Driver and Annette Bening Star in the Trailer for THE REPORT

Amazon Studios has released the trailer for The Report, a riveting thriller based on actual events, starring Adam Driver and Annette Bening.

Idealistic staffer Daniel J. Jones (Adam Driver) is tasked by his boss Senator Dianne Feinstein (Annette Bening) to lead an investigation of the CIA's Detention and Interrogation Program, which was created in the aftermath of 9/11. Jones' RELENTLESS PURSUIT of the truth leads to explosive findings that uncover the lengths to which the nation's top intelligence agency went to destroy evidence, subvert the law, and hide a brutal secret from the American public.

Watch the trailer below!

The Report is written and directed by Scott Z. Burns and features outstanding performances by a powerful cast led by Adam Driver, Annette Bening, and Jon Hamm.

Sarah Goldberg, Michael C. Hall, Douglas Hodge, Fajer Kaisi, Ted Levine, Jennifer Morrison, Tim Blake Nelson, Linda Powell, Matthew Rhys, T. Ryder Smith, Corey Stoll, and Maura Tierney complete the powerful ensemble that brings this essential story to life.

Adam Driver and Annette Bening both starred on Broadway during the 2018-2019 season, with Driver in Burn This and Bening in All My Sons.

Amazon Studios will release THE REPORT in theaters November 15 and on Prime Video November 29.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You