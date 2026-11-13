U2 Discuss 50 Years Together, Dolly Parton Vocal on CARNAVAL DE LUZ

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up







U2 reflected on five decades as a band and their new album CARNAVAL DE LUZ during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the ABC late-night program. Bono, The Edge, Adam and Larry sat down with host Jimmy Kimmel for the conversation.

The members talked about how the band came together and said none of them wanted to be the lead singer. They also addressed Larry's absence while he had neck surgery and described doing a surprise concert in Ireland.

A significant portion of the interview centered on CARNAVAL DE LUZ. The band discussed improvising while filming the music video for Street of Dreams and spoke about the album's cover art.

The group also described working with Dolly Parton, whose final recorded vocal performance appears on the album. They explained that the video for their song with Parton was crowdsourced.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone