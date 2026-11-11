Trisha Paytas to Host Tubi LGBTQ+ Dating Series DON'T DATE ALONE WITH TRISHA PAYTAS

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Tubi announced it has greenlit DON'T DATE ALONE WITH Trisha Paytas, an outrageous, campy LGBTQ+ unscripted dating show hosted by Trisha Paytas. In the series, singles don't choose who they date… their best friend does. DON'T DATE ALONE WITH Trisha Paytas will premiere exclusively on Tubi on February 4th, 2026.

Each 30-minute episode follows one best friend as they vet three potential matches for their queer friend in a vibrant luxury setting, with help from Paytas herself. Together, Paytas and the contestant's best friend put candidates through a gauntlet of viral, meme-worthy compatibility challenges before locking in the ultimate blind date.

'Trisha is exactly the kind of creator we want to be in business with. She has a distinctive voice, a deeply loyal fanbase, and the kind of bold, unfiltered storytelling that resonates with Tubi audiences,' said Rich Bloom, GM, Creator Programs & EVP, Business Development at Tubi. 'DON'T DATE ALONE is so uniquely Trisha: hilarious, genuine, and just a little unhinged. Given the intimate relationship she's built with her fans, stepping in to help sort out their love lives is a natural next step for her, and we're thrilled Tubi is the place where she's doing it.'

'I wanted DON'T DATE ALONE to be my first TV show because I love love so much, and getting to be part of other people's love stories is everything. This is a fun show for the queer community, by the queer community — it's sexy, it's camp, and the contestants are so raw and real about what they want,' said Trisha Paytas. 'Tubi was the perfect partner because they've always been loud and proud in their support of the LGBTQ+ community and of creators, and they gave me so much creative control. I think it'll open a lot of people up to new kinds of love.'

DON'T DATE ALONE joins Tubi's growing slate of creator-led Originals and Exclusives, which includes titles such as TERRI JOE: MISSIONARY IN MIAMI and SCOTT KRESS NEEDS A MAN. Tubi is teaming up with creators whose voices and fan bases align with the fandoms it already serves, empowering them to make bigger, bolder shows for the fans who found them first and to reach millions more on Tubi.

The series is executive produced by Wheelhouse's Spoke Studios, with Courtney White, Jessica Zalkind, Gardner Reed and Cassie Berman executive producing. Natalie Shabtai, previously a producer on 'The Bachelor' franchise, serves as co-executive producer and showrunner.

About Tubi

Boldly built for fandom, Tubi (www.tubitv.com), Fox Corporation's (NASDAQ: FOXA, FOX) free streaming service, entertains 110 million active users each month. Tubi offers the world's largest collection of Hollywood movies and TV shows, thousands of creator-led stories and hundreds of Tubi Originals made for the most passionate fans. Headquartered in San Francisco and founded in 2014, Tubi is part of Fox Digital Platforms, a division of Fox Corporation.





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