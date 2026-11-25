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Travis Barker described inducting Phil Collins into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and performing In the Air Tonight with Cynthia Erivo during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Kimmel introduced the drummer as a member of Blink 182 whose documentary, Travis Barker: LOUDER THAN FEAR, is streaming on Hulu.

Barker said his mother introduced him to Collins when he was four, five or six years old, and that he wore out a vinyl record from Modern Drummer magazine playing it. He said he was sick all week but was determined to give the speech, which fell on his birthday. Collins walked onstage about ten minutes early, so Barker said he directed the rest of the speech toward him. "So I just gave him his flowers," Barker said. After the performance with Erivo, he said Collins gave him a double thumbs up and later emailed to say, "we should do something together." Kimmel noted the induction ceremony airs on ABC on December 8 and on Hulu the next day.

Kimmel also asked about the 2008 plane crash that Barker survived and that killed several of his friends. Barker spent six months in the Grossman Burn Center. He said he avoided flying for years, traveling by ship instead, and shelved the documentary until he decided to confront the fear. "The longer I avoided it, the bigger it got," he said. His first flight afterward was on Spirit Airlines, and he said what he had imagined "didn't exist when I flew again."

The conversation opened with Barker's tattoos, and he said he tests the waters with his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, before getting a new one. Kimmel also showed a photo of Barker in an Aquabats! costume at a birthday party, and Barker recalled his time in that band before Blink 182 and said he has appeared on the show more than most guests.

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