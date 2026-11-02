Tracy Morgan on REGGIE DINKINS Season 2 and Knicks Title

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Tracy Morgan used a stop on TODAY to discuss the second season of his comedy series THE RISE AND FALL OF REGGIE DINKINS, along with his relationship with co-star Daniel Radcliffe. The Bronx-born comedian also spoke about serving as Grand Marshal of the 2026 New York City Marathon and the joy he felt when the Knicks won the NBA Championship in June.

Morgan's recent run of appearances has included other projects and honors. He is set to receive the inaugural Flip Wilson Award at the 8th Annual AAFCA TV Honors on Saturday, August 8, 2026, at City Club LA in Downtown Los Angeles. He was also scheduled to perform live at bergenPAC in Englewood, NJ on June 19, 2026, alongside comedians Pat Brown and Jon Laster. Prior BroadwayWorld coverage lists his credits as including 30 Rock, The Last OG, Saturday Night Live, and the CBS comedy CRUTCH.

The conversation touched on the series itself, which returns for its second season on NBC's Monday night comedy block. NBC released trailers for the new season alongside season three of ST. DENIS MEDICAL, with the Reggie Dinkins season two premiere set for Monday, November 2 at 8:30pm ET, following St. Denis Medical at 8:00pm ET.

Morgan's local ties surfaced in the interview as well, from his Bronx roots to his excitement over the Knicks' June championship and his upcoming role leading the field as Grand Marshal for the New York City Marathon.

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