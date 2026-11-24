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Tracy Morgan said he bought Rolexes for the entire New York Knicks team, coaches and owner James Dolan after the club won the championship, during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark. The comedian also discussed Season 2 of his NBC series THE FALL AND RISE OF REGGIE DINKINS, which he said shoots in the Bronx.

In the first clip, Morgan described the series' cast as close and credited Tina Fey, Robert Carlock and Sam Means, along with his crew, for the show, noting that NBC turned 100 this year. He pointed to the pairing of a British actor and "a street guy from Brooklyn," saying he and co-star Daniel Radcliffe "just click." Asked about guest stars, Morgan declined to name any, saying he wanted them to be a surprise and that he learned that approach from Fey, recalling that 30 Rock "blew up when Oprah came on." He also said he played football at DeWitt Clinton High School in the Bronx as a halfback. The segment closed with the show's air time: Mondays at 8:30 p.m.

The second clip centers on the Knicks. Morgan said he was inducted into the "super fan hall of fame" and that, after the ring ceremony, the team has to turn the page and refocus on the new season. He said he speaks by phone with players including Jalen, and that he bought the Rolexes after the title win. He also described traveling to away games with a friend who owns a private jet company, saying they took seven jets and paid about $45,000 a ticket to sit behind the team. "We still hunting," he said when the hosts called the Knicks the hunted. He added that "the road to the championship still go through Madison Square Garden."

Morgan's gift-giving has come up in other press for the new season. Erika Alexander told TODAY that Morgan's "love language is gifts," including Rolexes and red-bottom shoes, as previously reported by BroadwayWorld. Morgan also discussed the Knicks' title and the series on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, covered here.

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