Tracy Morgan Talks Knicks Title and REGGIE DINKINS Season 2

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Tracy Morgan talked about the Knicks winning the 2026 NBA Championship, attending the New York City Marathon, and shooting his series THE FALL AND RISE OF REGGIE DINKINS during a segment on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The conversation also included Morgan performing his Chewbacca impression for host Jimmy Fallon.

Morgan has recently made the rounds to promote the second season of the NBC comedy. As previously reported by BroadwayWorld, he used a stop on TODAY to discuss Season 2 of the series, his bond with co-star Daniel Radcliffe, his Grand Marshal role at the 2026 New York City Marathon, and the Knicks' championship win. Prior BroadwayWorld coverage lists his credits as including 30 Rock, The Last OG, Saturday Night Live, and the CBS comedy CRUTCH.

THE FALL AND RISE OF REGGIE DINKINS returns for its second season on NBC's Monday night comedy block, with the premiere scheduled for November 2 at 8:30pm ET, following the Season 3 premiere of St. Denis Medical. The series is available to stream on Peacock. Radcliffe also appears in the second season alongside Morgan, and he has spoken about filming it in his own late-night appearance, telling Seth Meyers he can't repeat most of his stories about working with Morgan.

Morgan is also set to receive the inaugural Flip Wilson Award at the 8th Annual AAFCA TV Honors on Saturday, August 8, 2026, at City Club LA in Downtown Los Angeles, according to prior BroadwayWorld reporting.

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