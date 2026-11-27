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Tom Cruise spoke with host Jennifer Hudson about his new film DIGGER, his training habits, and the Risky Business dance scene during an appearance on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW. The conversation also included a trip through the show's spirit tunnel and a look back at the 1983 film's opening-frame moment.

Cruise described DIGGER as "the most original film I've ever seen," and said his character "says things that people may think about, don't say out loud." He said he has been involved with the project for seven years, while the director has worked on it for nine. Cruise said he approached the role like jazz, with extensive preparation followed by freedom once the cameras roll.

Cruise also discussed a cat character in the film, Miss Maggie, saying puppeteers and built sets brought the animal to life and that the director guided the cat the way he would any actor. Hudson raised the Oscar buzz around the performance, and Cruise said he thinks about how his films will "resonate in culture" years from now rather than about opening weekend. He added that he was raised by his mother and three sisters.

On the Risky Business scene, Cruise said he remembers shooting every frame and that he danced around in his underwear as a kid. He described his 'pain cave' training routine and said he takes dance and singing classes to keep his body ready as an instrument. Cruise also said he and Taylor Swift talked about football and art when they met, and that the cinematographer on DIGGER also shot her new video. Hudson is a syndicated daytime talk host, and the program has recently hosted guests including the SCRUBS stars Zach Braff and Sarah Chalke.

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