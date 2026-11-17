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Tom Blyth talked about nearly falling off a chair during A FEW GOOD MEN, his time at Juilliard with Maya Hawke, and the home movies about zombies he made growing up in an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Blyth, who is making his Broadway debut in the play, also spoke with host Jimmy Fallon about going to school at Juilliard alongside Hawke. The conversation moved between his childhood filmmaking and his first Broadway production.

A FEW GOOD MEN is Aaron Sorkin's courtroom drama, which marked the playwright's Broadway debut. The production is currently running as part of Lincoln Center Theater's 2026-2027 season at the Vivian Beaumont Theater, with performances scheduled to continue through January 10, 2027. It is the play's first Broadway revival, and Sorkin and director Michael Arden recently discussed why now is the time to bring it back in a video from Lincoln Center Theater.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/10:35c on NBC, with episodes available to stream on Peacock.

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