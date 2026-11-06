 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Tina Fey and Rachel Dratch Reunite in NBC100 Volkswagen Spot

The Saturday Night Live alumni star in a new Volkswagen promo tied to NBC's centennial celebration.

By:


Tina Fey and Rachel Dratch have reunited for a new Volkswagen advertisement made in partnership with NBC100, the network's centennial campaign. The promo was featured on TODAY, which described the pair as having spent seven seasons together on Saturday Night Live before joining forces again for the spot.

Dratch is currently in the middle of a notable Broadway season. She earned a 2026 Tony nomination for her performance in THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW, her second Broadway outing and her second Tony nomination after being nominated in 2022 for POTUS, according to prior BroadwayWorld coverage. Speaking about the show, she said, "There's people that have seen the movie a hundred times and they know all the lines, and there's people that have never seen it, don't even know what they're getting into."

Her upcoming work spans stage and television. Dratch has been announced as a participant in the Encores! production of YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN at New York City Center, and she has joined the cast of the third and final season of Netflix's A Man on the Inside, where she is attached to play a character named Maud, as previously reported by BroadwayWorld.

The Volkswagen spot pairs the two Saturday Night Live alumni as part of the NBC100 celebration of the network's history. TODAY's segment introduced the promo as a new collaboration between the longtime colleagues.

Recent Articles
Mean Girls to Open at Albuquerque Little Theatre
Mean Girls to Open at Albuquerque Little Theatre
8/21/2026
Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin Lead 30 ROCK Reunion at Radio City
Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin Lead 30 ROCK Reunion at Radio City
10/12/2026
Tina Fey Plays the First-Ever BOX OF LIES Against Jimmy Fallon
Tina Fey Plays the First-Ever BOX OF LIES Against Jimmy Fallon
8/24/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $60
Hot Show
Tickets From $80
Hot Show
Tickets From $58
More Hot Shows Discounts