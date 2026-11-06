Tina Fey and Rachel Dratch Reunite in NBC100 Volkswagen Spot

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up







Tina Fey and Rachel Dratch have reunited for a new Volkswagen advertisement made in partnership with NBC100, the network's centennial campaign. The promo was featured on TODAY, which described the pair as having spent seven seasons together on Saturday Night Live before joining forces again for the spot.

Dratch is currently in the middle of a notable Broadway season. She earned a 2026 Tony nomination for her performance in THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW, her second Broadway outing and her second Tony nomination after being nominated in 2022 for POTUS, according to prior BroadwayWorld coverage. Speaking about the show, she said, "There's people that have seen the movie a hundred times and they know all the lines, and there's people that have never seen it, don't even know what they're getting into."

Her upcoming work spans stage and television. Dratch has been announced as a participant in the Encores! production of YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN at New York City Center, and she has joined the cast of the third and final season of Netflix's A Man on the Inside, where she is attached to play a character named Maud, as previously reported by BroadwayWorld.

The Volkswagen spot pairs the two Saturday Night Live alumni as part of the NBC100 celebration of the network's history. TODAY's segment introduced the promo as a new collaboration between the longtime colleagues.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone